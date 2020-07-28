Immunologist answers questions about a COVID-19 vaccine

Masks. Stay-at-home orders. Shuttered businesses and schools. We’re all living in a new normal. But many people hope that a COVID-19 vaccine could return us to the old normal — or something close to it.
The San Diego Union-Tribune asked Scripps Research vaccine expert Dennis Burton if that’s really possible.
Burton’s team of scientists is renowned for studying the immune responses of people living with HIV to find clues about how to design a vaccine. And now they’re doing the same for the novel coronavirus.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives