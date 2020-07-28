Immunologist answers questions about a COVID-19 vaccine

Masks. Stay-at-home orders. Shuttered businesses and schools. We’re all living in a new normal. But many people hope that a COVID-19 vaccine could return us to the old normal — or something close to it.

The San Diego Union-Tribune asked Scripps Research vaccine expert Dennis Burton if that’s really possible.

Burton’s team of scientists is renowned for studying the immune responses of people living with HIV to find clues about how to design a vaccine. And now they’re doing the same for the novel coronavirus.