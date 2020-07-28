Menu Search Log in

Immunologist answers questions about a COVID-19 vaccine

Can we expect a return to normal? Some day. But only if most get the vaccine, once developed.

National News

July 28, 2020 - 10:14 AM

Dennis Burton, professor of immunology and microbial science at The Scripps Research Institute. Photo by (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

Masks. Stay-at-home orders. Shuttered businesses and schools. We’re all living in a new normal. But many people hope that a COVID-19 vaccine could return us to the old normal — or something close to it.

The San Diego Union-Tribune asked Scripps Research vaccine expert Dennis Burton if that’s really possible.

Burton’s team of scientists is renowned for studying the immune responses of people living with HIV to find clues about how to design a vaccine. And now they’re doing the same for the novel coronavirus.

