Impeachment trial of former president opens

Opening arguments began Tuesday in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. His defense attorneys made meandering arguments at times, leaving Trump fuming and allies questioning the strategy.

February 10, 2021 - 10:14 AM

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media before a Senate Impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 9, 2021. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening arguments begin this afternoon in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial  after an emotional first day that wrenched senators and the nation back to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s attorneys sought to halt the trial on constitutional grounds, but lost that bid on Tuesday. Their arguments were meandering at times, leaving Trump fuming over his lawyers’ performance and allies questioning the defense strategy. Some called for yet another shakeup to his legal team.

House Democratic prosecutors are seeking to link Trump directly to the riot that left five people dead, replaying videos of the rioters trying to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory and Trump’s statements urging them to fight the election results.

