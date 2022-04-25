 | Tue, Apr 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Importers ban poultry from part of US

During the bird flu outbreak of 2014-2015, roughly half as many countries barred U.S. poultry. But those bans applied to any American poultry.

By

National News

April 25, 2022 - 3:21 PM

More than 80 countries have put restrictions on exports of U.S. poultry products. Harvest Public Media/Jonathan Ahl

More than 80 countries have put restrictions on imports of U.S. poultry products out of fear of bird flu spreading from American farms to their shores.

During the bird flu outbreak of 2014-2015, roughly half as many countries barred U.S. poultry. But those bans applied to any American poultry. This time, more nuanced trade policies parse their import restrictions to poultry from specific counties or regions in the U.S. where a highly contagious form of bird flu has been detected.

“There is a large reduction in the size of restricted zones from past outbreaks,” Mike Stepien, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, wrote in an email to Harvest Public Media. “Previously, several countries restricted the entire United States, and many countries implemented state-wide restrictions.”

Related
March 28, 2022
March 16, 2022
July 30, 2018
July 27, 2015
Most Popular