 | Wed, Jan 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

In big win for Michigan, GM to invest $7 billion

The automaker plans to create 4,000 more jobs in four facilities

By

National News

January 25, 2022 - 3:38 PM

Corinne Peltier, who runs the WorkFit program, gives advice about lifting parts with Dianne Henderson, 66, a line worker at the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2022. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press/TNS)

In a big win for Michigan, General Motors will invest $7 billion in four manufacturing facilities, making the state the “hub” of electric vehicle development and manufacturing.

GM said Tuesday it will spend $2.6 billion to build a new battery factory in the Lansing area and $4 billion to convert its existing factory in Orion Township to make electric pickups. It will also spend about half a billion dollars to make upgrades to its two existing vehicle assembly plants in Lansing.

GM calls it the “single largest investment announcement in GM history,” saying the move will create 4,000 jobs and retain 1,000 others.

Related
October 23, 2019
September 23, 2019
September 16, 2019
November 27, 2018
Most Popular