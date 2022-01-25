In big win for Michigan, GM to invest $7 billion

In a big win for Michigan, General Motors will invest $7 billion in four manufacturing facilities, making the state the “hub” of electric vehicle development and manufacturing.

GM said Tuesday it will spend $2.6 billion to build a new battery factory in the Lansing area and $4 billion to convert its existing factory in Orion Township to make electric pickups. It will also spend about half a billion dollars to make upgrades to its two existing vehicle assembly plants in Lansing.

GM calls it the “single largest investment announcement in GM history,” saying the move will create 4,000 jobs and retain 1,000 others.