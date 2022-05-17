 | Thu, May 19, 2022
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims

President Joe Biden condemned white supremacy and the racist "replacement theory" spoused by the shooter who murdered 10 Black Americans.

By

National News

May 17, 2022 - 3:50 PM

US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. - Biden is visiting Buffalo after ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store on May 14, 2022. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BUFFALO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned the poison of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who murdered 10 black Americans in Buffalo.

Speaking to victims’ families, local officials and first responders, Biden said America’s diversity is its strength and the nation must not be be distorted by a “hateful minority.”

“In America, evil will not win, I promise you,” Biden said. “Hate will not prevail, white supremacy will not have the last word.”

