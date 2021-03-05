Menu Search Log in

In contentious climate bill, some points of possible agreement

In spite of partisan disagreements, everyone agrees on some elements of climate legislation. That includes electricity standards, carbon-trapping technology, toxic chemicals, a diesel emissions program and controls on methane.

By

National News

March 5, 2021 - 1:50 PM

From left, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), join in announcing a bipartisan proposal for a COVID-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on December 1, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Republicans greeted climate legislation from their Democratic peers with a cold embrace, calling it a “one-size-fits-all” approach. Nevertheless, some elements of the bill have a shot at bipartisan support, including electricity standards, carbon-trapping technology, toxic chemicals, a diesel emissions program and controls on methane.

The bill, which Energy and Commerce Committee Democrats introduced Tuesday, sets national targets to slash greenhouse gas emissions at least 50% by 2030, down from 2005 levels, and reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Its central element, a policy known as a “clean electricity standard,” would require utility companies nationwide to generate a rising percentage of their electricity from zero-emissions sources, hitting 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

