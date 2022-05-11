 | Wed, May 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Inflation dips, still painful

Inflation eased slightly in April after months of increases but remained near a four-decade high.

By

National News

May 11, 2022 - 3:44 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation eased slightly in April after months of relentless increases but remained near a four-decade high, making it hard for millions of American households to keep up with surging prices.

Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from a year ago, the government said Wednesday. That was below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was the highest since 1981. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3% from March to April, the smallest rise in eight months.

Still, Wednesday’s report contained some cautionary signs that inflation may be becoming more entrenched. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped twice as much from March to April as they did the previous month. The increases were fueled by spiking prices for airline tickets, hotel rooms and new cars. Apartment rental costs also kept rising.

Related
April 21, 2022
March 21, 2022
March 7, 2022
February 17, 2022
Most Popular