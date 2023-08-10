 | Thu, Aug 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Inflation eases its grip on US

Consumer prices were up 3% in June, the lowest rate in more than two years. Core inflation remains .2%.

By

National News

August 10, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States edged up in July after 12 straight months of declines. But excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly two years, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have continued to slow price increases.

The inflation figure the government reported Thursday showed that overall consumer prices increased 3.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 3% annual rise in June, which was the lowest rate in more than two years. The latest figure remained far below last year’s peak of 9.1%, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

The Fed, economists and investors, though, pay particular attention to core inflation figures for signs of where inflationary pressures might be headed. 

Related
January 13, 2022
December 10, 2021
October 13, 2021
July 14, 2021
Most Popular