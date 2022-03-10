 | Thu, Mar 10, 2022
Inflation soared 7.9% in past year

Surging costs for gas, food and housing pushed inflation 7.9% higher over the past year, with warnings that higher prices are yet to come.

March 10, 2022 - 3:45 PM

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Karim Howard, 27, puts in just enough gas so he can drive to Costco for cheaper gas as drivers select from various fuels priced near of above over $6 dollars at a Shell gas station located at South Fairfax, West Olympic and San Vicente Blvd in Los Angeles as California gas prices hit an average price of $4.676 Sunday, setting the highest recorded average price for regular gasoline, according to AAA. Americas largest state by population has the highest gas prices in the country. The national average dropped slightly to $3.413 Sunday. Carthay Circle on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

WASHINGTON (AP) — Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year, the sharpest spike since 1982 and likely only a harbinger of even higher prices to come.

The increase reported Thursday by the Labor Department reflected the 12 months ending in February and didn’t include the oil and gas price surges that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, average gas prices nationally have jumped about 62 cents a gallon to $4.32, according to AAA.

Even before the war further accelerated price increases, robust consumer spending, solid pay raises and persistent supply shortages had sent U.S. inflation to its highest level in four decades. What’s more, housing costs, which make up about a third of the government’s consumer price index, have risen sharply, a trend that’s unlikely to reverse anytime soon.

