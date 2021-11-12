 | Sat, Nov 13, 2021
Infrastructure bill’s funds for water systems will be drained quickly

Aging water utilities across the country are in need of massive upgrades

November 12, 2021 - 4:32 PM

Irrigation pipes and sprinklers. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The just-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill will provide the EPA with more than $50 billion for improving the nation’s water systems.

Anyone who doubts the need for such funding should take a peek at the inbox of Tommy Holmes, legislative director for the American Water Works Association, which represents public and private drinking water utilities across the country.

“I have been getting a relatively steady stream of emails and phone calls from water utilities large and small asking ‘all right, how do we apply for the money?’” Holmes said. “And I have to point out that, well, the president hasn’t signed it into law yet, so EPA can’t officially roll out the program.”

