Infrastructure bill’s funds for water systems will be drained quickly

WASHINGTON — The just-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill will provide the EPA with more than $50 billion for improving the nation’s water systems.

Anyone who doubts the need for such funding should take a peek at the inbox of Tommy Holmes, legislative director for the American Water Works Association, which represents public and private drinking water utilities across the country.

“I have been getting a relatively steady stream of emails and phone calls from water utilities large and small asking ‘all right, how do we apply for the money?’” Holmes said. “And I have to point out that, well, the president hasn’t signed it into law yet, so EPA can’t officially roll out the program.”