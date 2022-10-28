 | Fri, Oct 28, 2022
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home

An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home while shouting: "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Paul Pelosi, 82, is expected to recover.

National News

October 28, 2022 - 3:00 PM

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pictured at the U.S. Capitol on June 24, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott. The intruder yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers.

The speaker was in Washington, where she had been scheduled to appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at a fundraising event Saturday night for the LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign, 11 days before congressional elections that have been filled with harsh, sometimes violent rhetoric. Pelosi canceled her appearance.

