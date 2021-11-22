 | Mon, Nov 22, 2021
Investigators look into what caused SUV driver to ram parade

At least five people are dead and 40 injured after an SUV driver rammed his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin Sunday. Investigators are looking into whether the driver was fleeing from a crime.

National News

November 22, 2021 - 9:06 AM

In an image captured from a video posted by the City of Waukesha on Facebook, a vehicle speeds through the Waukesha Christmas parade, on Sunday. Photo by (Screenshot of City of Waukesha video/TNS)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.

Investigators are examining whether the SUV’s driver may have been fleeing from a crime when he crashed into the paradegoers, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told The Associated Press. The investigators were questioning the person in custody about that incident, which the official described as an altercation involving a knife.

The official, who cautioned the investigation was still in the early stages and was continuing to develop, could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

