Is COVID losing its fangs and becoming more like the flu?

George Lemp, an infectious disease epidemiologist who has analyzed California public health data through the pandemic, thinks so.

Eddie Lewis gets a COVID-19 test done by a healthcare worker in North Miami, Fla. (GETTY IMAGES/JOE RAEDLE/TNS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Today’s hyper-transmissible strain of the COVID-19 virus has sent cases soaring across the country. But rising deaths — the grim marker of earlier dangerous surges — haven’t kept pace, and the average risk of dying from an infection is dropping to levels almost as low as seasonal influenza, leading epidemiologists say.

Is the COVID virus — that has killed more than 1 million Americans — losing its fangs?

George Lemp, an infectious disease epidemiologist who has analyzed California public health data through the pandemic, thinks so. He said death rates have fallen consistently over the last two and a half years.

