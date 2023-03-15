 | Wed, Mar 15, 2023
Is my money safe?

The recent failures of two prominent banks have sparked a number of questions about how safe most Americans are from losing their savings. Here are a few things you should know.

By

National News

March 15, 2023 - 2:09 PM

The Silicon Valley Bank logo is seen through a rain covered window in front of the SVB headquarters on March 10, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which catered mostly to the tech industry, may have you worried about your money. They were the second- and third-biggest bank failures in U.S. history.

It all started last week when too many depositors tried to withdraw their money from Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California. That’s known as a bank run.

The bank had to sell treasury bonds and other securities at a steep loss and more people kept trying to withdraw money as word of the situation spread, causing the bank to fail. Regulators took control of New York-based Signature Bank soon after, saying it was necessary to protect depositors after too many people withdrew money.

