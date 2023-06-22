 | Thu, Jun 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

It’s been a year since the fall of Roe

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's ruling ending a federal right to abortion. Here's a look at how things have changed since then.

By

National News

June 22, 2023 - 2:26 PM

Activists react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling that overturned the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

One year ago Saturday, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness.

Twenty-five million women of childbearing age now live in states where the law makes abortions harder to get than they were before the ruling.

Decisions about the law are largely in the hands of state lawmakers and courts. Most Republican-led states have restricted abortion. Fourteen ban abortion in most cases at any point in pregnancy. Twenty Democratic-leaning states have protected access to abortion.

Related
March 11, 2022
January 21, 2022
December 2, 2021
June 28, 2019
Most Popular