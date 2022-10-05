 | Wed, Oct 05, 2022
It’s safe to get booster and flu shots at the same visit

As public health officials prepare for a possible rebound of the coronavirus this fall and winter, they’re also urging people to get vaccinated against the familiar, if recently quiet, foe of influenza.

October 5, 2022 - 4:30 PM

A Moderna covid vaccine is loaded into a syringe. (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

LOS ANGELES — Can you get the COVID-19 booster and flu shot at the same time? For Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, the answer is simple.

“I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot,” he quipped during a recent briefing.

