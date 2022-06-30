 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Jackson takes oath for SCOTUS

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, becoming the first Black woman on the nation's highest court.

By

National News

June 30, 2022 - 2:14 PM

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Photo by (Tom Williams/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.

The 51-year-old Jackson is the court’s 116th justice and she took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement took effect at noon.

Moments later, joined by her family, Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Related
April 7, 2022
April 4, 2022
March 25, 2022
March 22, 2022
Most Popular