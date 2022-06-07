 | Tue, Jun 07, 2022
Jan. 6 hearings hit prime time

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection will conduct a public hearing on Thursday evening. Some of the information will be presented to the public for the first time.

June 7, 2022 - 2:33 PM

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) listen as Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) speaks during the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The first time the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection gathered for a public hearing, members heard from law enforcement officers who were physically assaulted, verbally abused and traumatized by pro-Donald Trump rioters who stormed the building.

On that day, in late July 2021, lawmakers on the panel thanked four officers — two from the Capitol Police and two from the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department — for defending American democracy from a violent effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“You held the line that day. I can’t overstate what was on the line: our democracy,” said Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. “You held the line.”

