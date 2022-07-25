 | Mon, Jul 25, 2022
Jan. 6 panel deepens probe to Trump Cabinet

July 25, 2022 - 3:06 PM

A video of former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who’s married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the Capitol riot and Donald Trump’s role.

Lawmakers said they are deepening their inquiry after a series of eight hearings in June and July culminating in a prime-time session Thursday, with plans to interview additional witnesses and reconvene in September to resume laying out their findings to the public.

“We anticipate talking to additional members of the president’s Cabinet,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair. “We anticipate talking to additional members of his campaign. Certainly, we’re very focused as well on the Secret Service.”

