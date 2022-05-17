 | Thu, May 19, 2022
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Hall of Fame

Jerry Lee Lewis spent several years being blacklisted over the scandal of his marriage to a 13-year-old cousin but returned to the top of the music charts in the late 1960s. The late singer Keith Whitley and music executive Joe Galante also will join the Country Music Hall of Fame.

May 17, 2022 - 3:01 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis, the late country singer Keith Whitley and music executive Joe Galante will join the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Lewis, 86, nicknamed “The Killer,” wore a red sequined jacket and white shoes at Tuesday’s announcement, where he was introduced by duo Brooks & Dunn.

“I was wondering if they were ever going to induct me,” Lewis said at the press conference. “But they’ve come around and I was really glad and grateful for it.”

