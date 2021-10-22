Jerry Pinkney, children’s book illustrator, dies at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Pinkney, a prize-winning children’s book illustrator known for his richly textured images of Black life, fables and fairy tales in works ranging from “The Lion and the Mouse” to “The Sunday Outing,” has died.

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced that Pinkney died Wednesday at age 81 after a brief, non-COVID related illness. Further details were not immediately available.

“Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose impact influenced the creative endeavors of so many in our family,” his wife, the author Gloria Jean Pinkney, said in a statement.