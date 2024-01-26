 | Fri, Jan 26, 2024
Jet Blue could back out of Spirit Airlines deal after judge’s ruling

A federal judge blocked the deal, saying it would drive up fares by eliminating Spirit, the nation's biggest low-cost airline. Shares of Spirit plunged on Friday.

January 26, 2024 - 2:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue Airways warned that it may end its bid to acquire low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines as soon as this weekend after a federal judge blocked the deal, sending Spirit shares sharply lower Friday.

Spirit shot back that it finds no reason to terminate the deal and will continue to meet its obligations, “and it expects JetBlue to do the same.”

A federal judge sided with the Justice Department and blocked JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit last week. The Justice Department sued to block the merger, saying it would drive up fares by eliminating Spirit, the nation’s biggest low-cost airline.

