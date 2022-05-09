 | Tue, May 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Jill Biden was eyes and ears for president in Ukraine

The president's wife spent Mother's Day in the war-torn country of Ukraine. She called on Olena Zelenska, first lady of Ukraine

By

National News

May 9, 2022 - 3:50 PM

U.S. first lady Jill Biden speaks with Ukrainian children who fled to Slovakia following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Kosice, Slovakia. (Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images/TNS)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The first telephone call Jill Biden made from her black SUV after an unannounced meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart inside the embattled country was to her husband, President Joe Biden.

Biden and Olena Zelenska, who had not been seen in public since President Vladimir Putin sent Russia’s military into her country nearly 11 weeks ago, had just spent about two hours together at a school in Uzhhorod in western Ukraine.

With her visit to the Ukraine war zone, the U.S. first lady was able to act as a second pair of eyes and ears for the president, who so far has been unable to visit the country himself.

Related
May 2, 2022
April 25, 2022
March 17, 2022
March 5, 2022
Most Popular