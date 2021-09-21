 | Tue, Sep 21, 2021
J&J: Booster dose prompts strong response

Preliminary results are encouraging for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson researchers reported today. The results have yet to be peer-studied, necessary to ensure their validity.

September 21, 2021 - 8:54 AM

LONDON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose.

J&J said in statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55. The study’s results haven’t yet been peer-reviewed.

“A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J. The company previously published data showing its one-shot dose provided protection for up to eight months after immunization.

