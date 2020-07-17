Menu Search Log in

Joe Biden has always been comfortable with his faith

Former Vice President often talks about the comfort and meaning he's drawn from his Catholic faith, former rival says.

By

National News

July 17, 2020 - 2:26 PM

In a file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Lancaster Recreation Center on June 25, 2020, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Photo by (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images/TNS)

President Donald Trump’s appeal to religious conservatives is a cornerstone of his political identity. But Joe Biden is a different kind of foe than Trump has faced before: one who makes faith a central part of his persona — often literally wearing it on his sleeve.

In fact, Biden’s practice of carrying a rosary that belonged to his late son Beau caught the attention of one of his Democratic presidential rivals when the two were awaiting a debate last year. Standing backstage next to Biden, Pete Buttigieg asked the lifelong Catholic about the prayer beads and fell into a conversation about loss, family and faith.

Biden “often talks about the comfort and meaning that he’s drawn from faith,” said Buttigieg, Biden’s primary rival-turned-endorser. “That’s something that will resonate with Americans a lot more than usual.”

Related
March 25, 2020
March 9, 2020
March 3, 2020
March 2, 2020
Trending