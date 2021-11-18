 | Thu, Nov 18, 2021
John Deere workers accept settlement

Deere & Co. union workers have accepted a company offer to raise wages 10%, ending a monthlong strike. More than 10,000 employees will go back to work.

National News

November 18, 2021 - 10:14 AM

John Deere tractors. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

DETROIT (AP) — Deere & Co. workers approved a new contract Wednesday that will deliver 10% raises immediately and end a monthlong strike for more than 10,000 employees.

The United Auto Workers union said 61% of its members approved the deal with the tractor maker on their third vote, even though this offer was strikingly similar to one that 55% of workers rejected two weeks ago.

Deere workers — and other unions — have been emboldened to ask for more this year because of the ongoing worker shortages and because workers didn’t always feel appreciated while working long hours during the pandemic.

