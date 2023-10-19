 | Thu, Oct 19, 2023
Jordan backs temporary speaker, refuses to drop out

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said he would back plans to give more powers to a temporary Speaker of the House as he works to shore up support over the next several months.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R- Ohio) arrives for a House Republican members meeting as the conference continues to debate the race for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Refusing to drop out, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan told GOP colleagues Thursday he would back a temporary U.S. House speaker for the next several months as he works to shore up support to win the gavel himself.

Jordan delivered the message at a closed door meeting at the Capitol as the Republican majority considered an extraordinary plan to give the interim Speaker Pro-tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry more powers to reopen the House and conduct crucial business until January.

That’s according to Republicans who attended the private meeting and insisted on anonymity to discuss it.

