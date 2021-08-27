 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates

By

National News

August 27, 2021 - 1:59 PM

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks during a press conference at NBC Sports Grill & Brew at Universal CityWalk on Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020. Photo by Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — School districts in Florida may impose mask mandates, a judge said Friday, ruling that Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority by issuing an executive order banning the mandates. 

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that DeSantis’ order is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. The governor’s order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school.

Cooper said DeSantis’ order “is without legal authority.” 

