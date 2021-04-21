 | Thu, Apr 22, 2021
Jury’s swift verdict in George Floyd murder case: Guilty

Three-week trial ends with guilty verdicts on all counts for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Sentencing will be in two months.

April 21, 2021 - 9:21 AM

As his attorney Eric Nelson, left, looks on, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is handcuffed and taken into custody after being found guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Pool Video Via Court TV/PBS News/Zuma Press/TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After three weeks of testimony, the trial of the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd ended swiftly: barely over a day of jury deliberations, then just minutes for the verdicts to be read — guilty, guilty and guilty — and Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and taken away to prison.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades when he is sentenced in about two months in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The verdict set off jubilation mixed with sorrow across the city and around the nation. Hundreds of people poured into the streets of Minneapolis, some running through traffic with banners. Drivers blared their horns in celebration.

