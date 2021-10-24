Just nuts: Squirrel causes major outage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About 10,000 Energy United customers in the Lake Norman area lost power on Saturday morning, and officials quickly identified the perpetrator.

Crews with the power company reported finding a squirrel in the Northcross electrical substation in Huntersville that caused the outage, Energy United said on Twitter.

The company didn’t say if the critter bit through a line or merely contacted a live wire. A company spokesperson couldn’t be reached for comment Saturday.