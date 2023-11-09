Kansas City votes ‘yes’ on public bus funding

Kansas City voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved renewing a local sales tax to fund public transit for the next decade.

The three-eighths cent sales tax renewal passed with 73% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Kansas City Election Board, Platte County Election Board and the Clay County Election Board. Voters in the Northland approved the tax by 62%. South of the river, voters passed the tax with 77.7%.

Nicholas Miller, president of the Local Amalgamated Transit Union, said renewal of the tax will help improve bus service.