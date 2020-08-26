Menu Search Log in

Kayaker reunites author with message in a bottle from 1985

Cousins wrote about their family pets among other childhood musings. Bottle found just miles away from where they sent it away.

MILTON, Del. (AP) — A kayaker who discovered a message in a bottle floating in a Delaware river was able to reunite the letter with the woman who wrote it 35 years ago.

Brad Wachsmuth thought the bottle bobbing in the water about 2 miles offshore of the Broadkill River was a piece of trash when he spotted it Aug. 8, just a few days after Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the area, WBOC-TV reported.

“As we usually do as kayakers, we try to pick up trash out of the water when we can,” he told the station this week.

