Kenosha protests peaceful after night of chaos, shootings

17-year-old arrested on suspicion of killing two people and wounding a third Tuesday night. Governor calls for peaceful protests.

By

National News

August 27, 2020 - 9:01 AM

Tear gas lands around protesters after they refused to listen to police demands to disperse near the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Photo by (Chris Juhn/Zuma Press/TNS)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, were mostly peaceful following the arrest of a 17-year-old police admirer accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a chaotic night of demonstrations and unrest.

As of early today, there were no groups patrolling with long guns as there were during previous nights of protests over the Sunday shooting of Blake, who was left paralyzed. Protesters also stayed away from a courthouse that had been the site of standoffs with law enforcement. 

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, about 15 miles from Kenosha, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in shootings late Tuesday that were largely captured on cellphone video.

