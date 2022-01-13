 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Kids’ low COVID-19 vaccination rates called a ‘gut punch’

Doctors say they are worried misinformation and distrust are keeping vaccination rates low for young children. That's a risk and fuels the pandemic, health officials say.

January 13, 2022 - 9:19 AM

Distrust, misinformation and delays because of the holidays and bad weather have combined to produce what authorities say are alarmingly low COVID-19 vaccination rates in U.S. children ages 5 to 11.

As of Tuesday, just over 17% were fully vaccinated, more than two months after shots became available to the age group. While Vermont is at 48%, California is just shy of 19% and Mississippi is at only 5%.

Vaccinations among the elementary school set surged after the shots were introduced in the fall, but the numbers have crept up slowly since then, and omicron’s explosive spread appears to have had little effect.

