 | Wed, Jun 07, 2023
Kilauea volcano erupts again

All activity is within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, on Hawaii's Big Island.

National News

June 7, 2023 - 4:02 PM

This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of the Kilauea Volcano on Jan. 6, 2023. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting on Wednesday after a three-month pause, U.S. Geological Survey officials said.

The survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement that a glow was detected in webcam images from Kilauea’s summit early in the morning, indicating that an eruption was occurring within the Halema’uma’u crater in the summit caldera.

The images show fissures at the base of the crater generating lava flows on the crater floor’s surface, the observatory said.

