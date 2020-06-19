Menu Search Log in

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick woman of color for VP

Former presidential candidate drops out of running to be Vice President, urges Joe Biden to pick a woman of color instead.

June 19, 2020 - 3:49 PM

Democratic presidential primary candidate Joe Biden (far left) is endored by (from left) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas), Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas), Rep. Mark Veasey (D-Fort Worth), and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke during a rally held at Gilley's in Dallas on March. 2, 2020. Biden's wife Jill is at far right.

CHICAGO (AP) — Amy Klobuchar says she is dropping out of the running to be vice president and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead.

The white Minnesota senator, who had seen her prospects fall as racial tensions swept the nation, said Thursday that she called the presumptive presidential nominee Wednesday night and made the suggestion. Biden had already committed to choosing a woman as his running mate.

“I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket,” Klobuchar said on MSNBC. “If you want to heal this nation right now — my party, yes, but our nation — this is sure a hell of a way to do it.”

