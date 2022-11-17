 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor’s race

Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, is refusing to concede. Lake said she is assembling a team of lawyers as she considers her next move.

National News

November 17, 2022 - 1:35 PM

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake , shown with Donald Trump earlier this year, refuses to concede after being narrowly defeated in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. Photo by (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move.

Lake, in a 2½ minute video, made no mention of giving up in her most extensive public comments since losing the election. Before the election, she had refused to say that she would concede if she lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

“Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week,” Lake said. “I’m doing everything in my power to right these wrongs.”

