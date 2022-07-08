 | Fri, Jul 08, 2022
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation

A grand jury examining potential interference in Georgia's 2020 elections is entering a new, more contentious phase that's drawing closer to former President Donald Trump.

By

National News

July 8, 2022 - 2:43 PM

In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate debate session to ratify the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Graham has been issued a subpoena to testify to the Fulton County special grand jury as part of an investigation into possible election tampering in the state. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images/TNS)

ATLANTA —The latest moves from a Fulton County special grand jury suggest the criminal investigation examining potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections is entering a new, more contentious phase that’s drawing increasingly closer to former President Donald Trump.

For the first time, the grand jury issued subpoenas this week that pierce the Republican’s inner circle of advisers and confidantes. Among the seven people who were sent so-called certificates of material witness — which essentially function as subpoenas for witnesses who live outside the state — are attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

District Attorney Fani Willis confirmed that additional summons could be on the way for other top Trump associates — and she isn’t ruling out subpoenaing the former president himself.

