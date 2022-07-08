Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation

ATLANTA —The latest moves from a Fulton County special grand jury suggest the criminal investigation examining potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections is entering a new, more contentious phase that’s drawing increasingly closer to former President Donald Trump.

For the first time, the grand jury issued subpoenas this week that pierce the Republican’s inner circle of advisers and confidantes. Among the seven people who were sent so-called certificates of material witness — which essentially function as subpoenas for witnesses who live outside the state — are attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

District Attorney Fani Willis confirmed that additional summons could be on the way for other top Trump associates — and she isn’t ruling out subpoenaing the former president himself.