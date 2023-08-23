 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Lawmakers urge Court to keep domestic violence gun law

The Supreme Court is considering a Second Amendment case after a lower court decision struck down a nearly 30-year-old gun control law regarding firearm possession of people subject to domestic violence restraining orders.

August 23, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks with Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin at a committee hearing titled “Protecting America’s Children From Gun Violence” in June 2022. Both have signed on to briefs filed Monday in a gun law case now at the Supreme Court. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Zuma Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court could undermine decades of congressional efforts to prevent gun violence if they agree with a lower court decision that struck down a nearly 30-year-old gun control law, two groups of lawmakers told the justices.

The members of Congress filed briefs Monday in a case now at the high court that is seen as a test on the limits of a 2022 decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, that expanded Second Amendment rights.

That decision kicked off a flood of litigation over firearms restrictions, changed the way federal judges evaluate the constitutionality of gun control laws. In some cases judges have struck them down. That includes a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that tossed a federal restriction on firearm possession for people subject to domestic violence restraining orders.

