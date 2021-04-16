 | Sat, Apr 17, 2021
Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions

Liberty University is seeking millions in damages after it parted ways with its former leader last year.

April 16, 2021 - 2:09 PM

Jerry Falwell Jr.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University has filed a civil lawsuit against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages after the two parted ways acrimoniously last year. 

The complaint, filed Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court, alleges Falwell crafted a “well-resourced exit strategy” from his role as president and chancellor in the form of a 2019 employment agreement while withholding from the school key details about a personal scandal that exploded into public view last year.

“Despite his clear duties as an executive and officer at Liberty, Falwell Jr. chose personal protection,” the lawsuit says. 

