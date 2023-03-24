 | Fri, Mar 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Los Angeles school strike ends but no deal announced

The school district confirmed in a statement Wednesday that school officials have been in talks with union leaders with help from the mayor.

By

National News

March 24, 2023 - 4:55 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A three-day strike by workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District ended Thursday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if any progress was made in negotiations for higher pay for teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians and other support staff in the nation’s second-largest school system.

Teachers joined the picket lines in solidarity, shutting down instruction for the district’s half-million students during the walkout by members of Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 of the lowest-paid school workers. Support staffers earn, on average, about $25,000 a year in Los Angeles, barely enough to get by in one of the most expensive cities in America.

Mayor Karen Bass stepped in as mediator Wednesday after district Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho accused the union of refusing to negotiate.

Related
March 22, 2023
November 1, 2019
October 17, 2019
March 13, 2018
Most Popular