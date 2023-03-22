 | Wed, Mar 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Los Angeles strike highlights paltry US school worker pay

Bus drivers, teachers aides and other school support staffers cite low pay as the driving force behind a three-day strike that has shut down the entire Los Angeles school system.

By

National News

March 22, 2023 - 2:42 PM

LAUSD employees strike in the rain in front of Farmdale Elementary School in El Sereno Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The massive three-day strike begins, with LAUSD teachers, bus drivers, custodians and other workers shutting down Los Angeles public schools. Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bus drivers shuttle America’s children to schools where cafeteria workers feed them and teacher aides assist students who need the most help.

And their pay is notoriously low. School support staffers earn, on average, about $25,000 a year in Los Angeles, barely enough to get by in one of the most expensive cities in America.

The pay is a driving factor behind a three-day strike that has shut down the entire Los Angeles school system and put a spotlight on the paltry pay of support staff that serves as the backbone of schools nationwide.

Related
September 15, 2021
November 1, 2019
October 17, 2019
October 11, 2018
Most Popular