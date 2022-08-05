Man finds card signed by Zuckerberg

NEW YORK (AP) — When camp counselor Allie Tarantino was flipping through a magazine years ago, he came upon a familiar name: Mark Zuckerberg. He rifled through boxes of memorabilia in his basement, running his fingers over old photos, newspapers and bus maps before finding a baseball card featuring a very young Zuckerberg grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat.

Three decades later, Tarantino is hoping that a signed baseball card featuring one of the richest men in the world will bring a fortune when it is put up for auction next month.

“It’s like my version of a midlife crisis. I’m 50 years old — what am I going to do with this?” Tarantino joked.