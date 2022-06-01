Man ID’d after death looking for Frisbees in alligator lake

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday identified a man who died after investigators believe he waded into a lake inhabited by alligators to find Frisbees and other flying discs to sell.

Largo police said Sean Thomas McGuinness, 47, was found Tuesday morning at the Taylor Park lake by someone walking a dog. Although the exact cause of death is unknown, police said it was clear that McGuinness “suffered injuries related to alligators in the lake.”

Authorities said McGuinness was known to frequent Taylor Park, home to a disc golf course adjacent to the lake. That was where McGuinness would find Frisbees and other discs that he could resell.