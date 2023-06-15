 | Thu, Jun 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Man killed by deputies inside rural Missouri barn

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near the small town of Lockwood in southwestern Missouri.

By

National News

June 15, 2023 - 3:32 PM

LOCKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A man found hiding in a Missouri barn died in an exchange of gunfire with deputies, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near the small town of Lockwood in southwestern Missouri. Names of the man killed and the deputies involved in the shooting were not immediately released.

Deputies from Barton and Cedar counties responded to a home as part of an investigation of a stolen truck after the homeowner found the vehicle in his barn, according to a news release from the Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team. The truck had been stolen earlier Wednesday in Barton County.

Related
July 9, 2020
July 6, 2020
November 4, 2019
October 29, 2019
Most Popular