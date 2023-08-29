 | Tue, Aug 29, 2023
Man who killed three at Dollar General store used to work at similar outlet

A gunman who killed three people in a Florida Dollar General store used to work at a dollar store and likely targeted a similar store nearby, authorities said. He left the other venue after realizing a security guard was in the store.

By

National News

August 29, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Authorities said three people were killed in a racially motivated attack at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. It is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Photo by David Aaro/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville shooter used to work at a dollar store and stopped in at one before a security guard’s presence apparently led him to instead target the Dollar General down the road, where he killed three people.

He worked at a Dollar Tree from October 2021 to July 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference Monday. And, the sheriff said, he stopped at a Family Dollar store Saturday before pulling into a parking lot at Edward Waters University, where he donned tactical gear. He left when security approached.

“Based off what we saw: him stopping off at the Family Dollar and working at a Dollar Tree previously and then him going to Dollar General, that was his intent the whole time,” Waters said. “Why that store? Still hard to tell.”

