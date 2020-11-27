Menu Search Log in

Many turn to real Christmas trees as bright spot amid virus

Wholesale tree farms and cut-your-own lots are reporting strong demand for real Christmas trees. More Americans are staying home this year and are willing to invest the time to take care of a real tree, plus they want a more authentic experience.

November 27, 2020

Real Christmas trees are growing in popularity because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by NEEDPIX.COM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ani Sirois, a respiratory nurse, has spent months caring for coronavirus patients at a Portland, Oregon, hospital, and she’s only getting busier as infections — and hospitalizations — surge before the holidays.

But on a recent sunny day, COVID-19 seemed far away as she, her husband and their 2-year-old daughter roamed a Christmas tree farm in search of the perfect evergreen for a holiday season unlike any other. The family was tree-shopping nearly a week before Thanksgiving and, for the first time, they were picking their own tree instead of buying a pre-cut one.

“It’s nice to have home be a separate safe space away from the hospital, and whether we can have a gathering with family or not, I know we’ll have our own little tree with the purple lights, and that’ll be something small to look forward to,” she said. 

