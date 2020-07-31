Menu Search Log in

Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard, 1 dead and 8 missing

Seafaring tank sank near military-owned island off the coast of Southern California.

July 31, 2020 - 3:52 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A seafaring tank with 15 Marines and a Navy sailor aboard sank near a military-owned island off the coast of Southern California, leaving one of the Marines dead and eight missing, authorities said Friday.

They were traveling in the amphibious assault vehicle from the shores of San Clemente Island to a Navy ship Thursday evening when they reported that the vehicle was taking on water, said Lt. Cameron H. Edinburgh, a Marine Corps spokesman for Camp Pendleton. 

Two of the Marines who were rescued were injured, with one hospitalized in critical condition and the other in stable condition, a Marine Corps statement said.

