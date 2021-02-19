Menu Search Log in

Massive breach fuels calls for US action on cybersecurity

US officials are scrambling to reinforce the nation's cyber defenses after a sweeping hack that may have revealed secrets to Russia. The breach exposed vulnerability of civilian government networks.

By

National News

February 19, 2021 - 1:41 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jolted by a sweeping hack that may have revealed government and corporate secrets to Russia, U.S. officials are scrambling to reinforce the nation’s cyber defenses and recognizing that an agency created two years ago to protect America’s networks and infrastructure lacks the money, tools and authority to counter such sophisticated threats.

The breach, which hijacked widely used software from Texas-based SolarWinds Inc., has exposed the profound vulnerability of civilian government networks and the limitations of efforts to detect threats.

It’s also likely to unleash a wave of spending on technology modernization and cybersecurity. 

