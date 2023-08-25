 | Fri, Aug 25, 2023
Maui releases names of 388 missing people

Anyone who knows someone who is safe but on the list of those missing after Hawaii's wildfires is asked to contact authorities.

August 25, 2023 - 2:53 PM

A missing person flyer for Joseph “Lomsey” Lara is posted on the door of a business in a shopping mall in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21. Wildfires devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui earlier this month. Photo by (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County released the names of 388 people still missing Thursday more than two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, and officials asked anyone who knows a person on the list to be safe to contact authorities.

The FBI compiled the list of names. The number of confirmed dead after fires on Maui that destroyed the historic seaside community of Lahaina stands at 115, a number the county said is expected to rise.

“We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed,” Police Chief John Pelletier said in a statement. “This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

